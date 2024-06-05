James Corden Described as a ‘Gentleman’ During Emergency Flight Landing

Image Credit: Getty Images

James Corden was recognized as a “true gentleman” during an emergency landing in a flight from Portugal to London. “James was not the only person who was upset about the flight. He was nothing but a true gentleman to other passengers. James spoke to everyone and spent time with them,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Despite the turbulence, the former Late Late Show host remained as kind as can be with guests aboard. “He took selfies with people and chatted with them to kill the time. It was chaotic and a traumatic experience for many, but the crew and flight crew were helpful in this distressing time,” the insider told ET.

After the flight crew took on the rescheduled flight the next day, it was reported that the 45-year-old allowed women and children to skip in front of him, and Vanessa recalled him as a “lovely guy” for his actions.

The forced landing took place in Lisbon after a mechanical issue was discovered. “It was something along the lines of, ‘Gather your possessions as best you can, take off your shoes, and when you’re told to by the airplane staff, please adopt the brace position and when we land if you’re able, please find your nearest emergency exit and vacate the plane,'” shared a passenger named Vanessa to Metro.

These comments come shortly after the Emoji Movie actor was accused of behaving rudely at a New York restaurant. Owner of Balthazar, Keith McNally, claimed that James was an “abusive customer.” After Keith’s claim was made, James shared, “Because I didn’t shout or scream, I didn’t get up out of my seat, I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language, I’ve been walking around thinking that I haven’t done anything wrong…But the truth is I have made a rude, rude comment. And it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment, it was ungracious to the server.”

He later added, “[I told him] how upset I was that anybody was hurt by anything that I had done and anything that I had said and we had a good talk…He appreciated the call. I was happy that we got to clear the air. And I felt like we dealt with it privately… but by this point, the story was out there and more people were upset.” Following this incident, the Late Late Show came to an end.