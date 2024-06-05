‘Baby Reindeer’ Star Nava Mau Reveals the Cast Never Watched Fiona Harvey’s Interview

Image Credit: Getty Images

The cast of Baby Reindeer chose “not to watch” the alleged real-life Martha Scott Fiona Harvey‘s interview with Piers Morgan, series star Nava Mau revealed during a new interview. While attending the Gotham TV Awards on Tuesday, June 4, the Netflix actress opened up about the show while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

“I am so grateful for the conversations that [the series] has started,” Nava told the outlet. “People are engaging in the topics that are, you know, they’re kind of difficult topics. … We’re talking about abuse, we’re talking about trauma, we’re talking about shame, and it’s beautiful to see so many people engaging in that conversation in their own language, with their own people.”

Baby Reindeer follows creator and series lead Richard Gadd‘s personal story, which he brought to the small screen. Throughout the show, Richard’s character, Donny Dunn, is stalked and harassed by a woman named Martha Scott. In real life, Richard received 41,071 emails, 350 voicemail hours, 744 tweets, 46 Facebook DMs and 106 pages of letters from the woman who inspired the character Martha.

The Netflix series quickly became a hit on the streaming platform because it resonates with various audiences.

Earlier this month, Fiona sat down with Piers on May 9 and said that Richard’s depiction of her is “simply not true.” Additionally, Fiona claimed that she has received death threats because of the series.

“I find it quite obscene. I find it horrifying, misogynistic,” Fiona told Piers. “People [are] phoning me up. It’s been absolutely horrendous. I wouldn’t give credence to something like that, and it’s not really my kind of drama.”

Fiona later revealed that she plans to sue the creators of Baby Reindeer.

As for Richard, the multi-hyphenate previously shared his belief that the woman who stalked him is a “victim” during an interview with The Independent in 2019.

“I can’t emphasize enough how much of a victim she is in all this,” the writer and actor said at the time. “When we think of stalkers, we always think of films like Misery and Fatal Attraction, where the stalker is a monstrous figure in the night down an alleyway. But usually, it’s a prior relationship or someone you know or a work colleague. Stalking and harassment is a form of mental illness. It would have been wrong to paint her as a monster, because she’s unwell, and the system’s failed her.”

Richard also pointed out that he “certainly egged the situation on before [he] realized that it was as dangerous as it was,” calling himself “a prick” for doing so.