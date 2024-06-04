What Did Kendall Jenner See on The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner’s Phone?

Kendall Jenner saw something she wasn’t supposed to see on Gerry Turner‘s phone, as seen in a recent preview of an upcoming episode of The Kardashians. According to the now-viral clip, Gerry, 71, was seen walking in to meet Kendall, 28, and mom Kris Jenner, and Kendall said, “Did you not see what I saw? I saw his phone. I’ve seen some things that I shouldn’t have seen.”

However, the details on the Golden Bachelor alum’s phone weren’t as dramatic as they sounded. During a new interview with TMZ, Gerry revealed that Kendall had found Theresa Nist‘s contact information, which was a surprise at the time they had filmed the episode because it spoiled the finale of The Golden Bachelor for Kendall.

Kendall, of course, kept the secret to herself, Gerry told the outlet in the interview that was published on Tuesday, June 4.

The season 1 finale of The Golden Bachelor premiered in November 2023, and Gerry picked Theresa. However, after three months of marriage, the spouses announced their split.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and we’ve come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry explained next to Theresa during their Good Morning America appearance in April.

Theresa also pointed out in their joint interview, “We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched The Golden Bachelor, and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody.”

The reason behind the pair’s split was because of distance, they explained. Theresa is from New Jersey, and Gerry is from Indiana. After struggling to figure out whether they’d move to South Carolina or New Jersey, the reality TV stars decided to call it quits.

“We looked at home after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision,” Theresa said.

Despite separating, Gerry revealed what “strikes [him] the most in [their] conversations,” which was “how dedicated both of [them] are to [their] families.”

“So, we look at these conversation and we both think it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart,” Gerry concluded at the time.