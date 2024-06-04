Chris Hemsworth Almost Goes Full Thor in New Video With His Kids at Universal Studios: Video

Chris Hemsworth showcased his reunion with Mjolnir – Thor’s hammer – at Universal Studios Hollywood via an Instagram video on Sunday, June 2. “Didn’t want to scare the kids but I could’ve definitely called Mjolnir if I want to…” the Thor actor captioned the post.

The video shows the Avengers superhero accompanied by his family – his wife Elsa Pataky and kids India, Tristan, and Sasha – walking up to a large window displaying his shield inside a glass display. “Is that a copyright signature?” asked one of the God of Thunder’s younglings.

In addition to the questions surrounding the hammer, the cameraman told the Extraction actor to “ask for it back…if you’re really Thor go get it then.”

The middle Hemsworth brother replied to their comments, saying, “I don’t remember singing that.”

The family’s witnessing of the Mjolnir comes shortly after Chris received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On this special day, he was accompanied by his supportive crew – Elsa, his three kids, and his parents, Leonie and Craig Hemsworth.

Chris emphasized the important role that both his wife – married since 2010 – and kids have played in his career during his celebratory speech.

“I want to say thank you to my beautiful wife who has been here for my entire career basically by my side,” Chris said. “Endlessly encouraging and supportive, and it doesn’t get lost upon me that she put aside her own dreams to support mine. I am forever in your debt. The fact that nothing I do in these moments and these occasions, all these events, none of this is special without you by my side and I love you.”

He continued, “My kids who are endlessly inspiring for so many reasons…They are an abundance of joy and passion. They inspire me to increase my VO2 max in the strength and conditioning, just to wrangle them and keep up with them. Their ability to live in the moment and to dive into life head first and to have fun and to be joyous and playful is a constant reminder that that’s what life’s about. And it’s a constant inspiration. So I love you guys.”

Aside from the loving speech he gave, his Avengers pal Robert Downey Jr. honored his co-star with a roast. “Renner says, ‘Absurdly, annoyingly, amazing.’ Ruffalo came in strong with ‘friend from work.’ Scarlett got to the heart of it with ‘sensitive leading lady.’ Captain America calls him the ‘second best Chris.’ And I’ll bring it to the here and now: There is no one who deserves it more. He is ‘Hollywood star recipient,” said the Iron Man actor.