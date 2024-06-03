William Daniels Reunites With ‘Boy Meets World’ Cast for Sweet Photo With ‘Favorite Students’

It was a Boy Meets World reunion! William Daniels a.k.a. Mr. Feeney shared a photo of himself going out to lunch with Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong. He was also joined by his Bonnie Bartlett, who also appeared in a few episodes of the beloved 90s show. The sitcom stars all seemed like they were having a nice time while grabbing a bite.

William, 97, and Bonnie, 94, were seated at the table, while Danielle, 43, Rider, 44, and Will, 47, crouched down and posed for a photo with them. William also shared a photo of himself with Danielle, who played Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World, on their own. He referenced his role as the wise and thoughtful school teacher as he shared the picture. “Just a little reunion with my favorite students!” he wrote.

In the comments, Danielle wrote a loving message to the man who played her influential school teacher throughout Boy Meets World. “We love every opportunity to be around you and Bonnie!” she wrote, including a heart emoji.

Besides Danielle playing Topanga and William playing Mr. Feeney, Rider played Shawn Hunter on the series, while Will was Eric Matthews. In later seasons, William’s wife Bonnie also appeared in a few episodes as his love interest, Dean Lila Bollander. The show ran from 1993 until 2000, but when the series was rebooted for Girl Meets World in 2014, each actor reprised their roles for at least a few episodes (except Bonnie).

While Rider, Will, and Danielle were three of the series’ main protagonists, leading man Ben Savage, who played Cory Matthews, was absent from the reunion. Back in 2023, the three Pod Meets World hosts revealed that they haven’t really had contact with their former co-star in a number of years in an interview with Variety. “He disappeared — I wish I knew why, to this day,” Will explained. “We didn’t have a fight. There’s no falling out. There was no animosity. He just woke up one day, and decided ‘I don’t want this person in my life anymore.’”