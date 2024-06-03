Taylor Momsen Reveals She Needed Rabies Shots After Being Bit by a Bat On Stage

Few things are more tied into rock and roll than bats. Whether it’s bands incorporating the flying creatures of the night into their album artwork or Ozzy Osbourne biting the head off one onstage, there are few creatures that have come to symbolize heavy metal more than a bat. Taylor Momsen revealed that she was bit by a bat that flew on stage during one of her band The Pretty Reckless’ concerts in Seville, Spain on Friday, May 31.

During one of the band’s songs, the bat appeared to fly on Taylor’s leg, but she didn’t notice. She said that tons of fans were pointing to try to get her attention, when she noticed. “You guys are pointing at something, and I don’t know what you’re saying,” she said.”There’s a f**king flying bat on my leg right now. Can someone help me please?”

She then screamed slightly as a crew member came to retrieve the bat from her leg, which may have been when it bit her. “I must really be a witch,” she said. “The bat’s fine. It’s going to be my new friend.”

The “Heaven Knows” singer, who has been on the road opening for AC/DC, then included a few photos that fans caught of the bat on her leg. She also shared a clip of her getting a rabies shot afterwards backstage. In a follow-up video, she recapped the incident, saying she had no idea what people were pointing to. “He’s really cute, but I really don’t want a rabies shot, but he scared the s**t out of me, and he wanted to be my friend,” she said.

She later revealed that she’d need to get rabies shots for two weeks after getting bit. Taylor still kept a good sense of humor, after sharing multiple videos about the incident. The “Make Me Wanna Die” singer also shouted out AC/DC’s crew for sharing a jokey sign with a bat crossed out backstage on her Instagram. “[AC/DC] has the best crew ever. Love you guys,” she wrote.