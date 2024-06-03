Hallmark’s Mamie Laverock Was ‘Shattered’ After Falling 5 Stories

Mamie Laverock’s family revealed her “body has been shattered” following her fall from a five-story hospital balcony. “She has undergone two 11-hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three-hour surgery and another surgery today. We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26,” an update on her GoFundMe page read.

According to her family, “Mamie is doing well comparatively to when she arrived Doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries. She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up. We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story…Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday [sic]. Thank you. Nicole Rockmann, John Laverock, Rob Compton and her family.”

The news comes shortly after the When Calls The Heart alum originally hospitalized due to a “medical emergency,” which later escalated to the her fall when her mother, Nicole, “was able to get there in time to save her life.”

The Lavrock family has raised over $36,000 to support Mamie. Many family and friends have donated and let their thoughtful comments such as her co-stars on the show. “Mamie’s family has asked me to share their immense gratitude with all of you…Mamie’s road to recovery is long from over, but after falling 5 flights she is miraculously on the mend,” added the protagonist of the Hallmark Channel series Erin Krawkow.

In addition, Erin made a caraousel post on Instagram showing the Go Fund Me page along with throwback images of when Mamie was younger on set. “I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too. Link in bio,” she captioned her post.

Like Erin, Johannah Newmarch – who played Mamie’s TV mom — also chimed in on the matter on Instagram.“I love this wonderful family so much, and my heart is broken,” she wrote on May 27. “Such a devastating time for them and all who care deeply for sweet Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this nightmare. Thank you.”