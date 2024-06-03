Former Dallas Cowboys Player Larry Allen Suddenly Dies at 52 Years Old

Larry Allen — a Dallas Cowboys legend and Hall of Fame member — suddenly died at the age of 52. He was reportedly on vacation with his family in Mexico at the time of his death. The Cowboys released a statement via X on Monday, June 3, confirming the news.

“Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL,” the Cowboys wrote in their statement. “His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner.”

Elsewhere in the statement, the Cowboys pointed out that Allen “was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle — whom he referred to as his heart and soul — his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III.”

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Cowboys Legend Larry Allen 💙 pic.twitter.com/l351PCkqdG — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 3, 2024

“The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry,” the statement concluded.

Allen’s cause of death has not been confirmed at the time of publication.

Other athletes and members of the NFL community extended their sympathies to Allen’s family and paid tribute to the late player. Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman took to social media to honor his former teammate.

“Just received the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved teammate Larry Allen,” Aiken tweeted. “He was a HOF offensive lineman that dominated opponents regardless of the position played. Off the field, he was a gentle giant that loved his family. Rest in Peace LA.”

The NFL also released a statement via X, noting they are “deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champion and Cowboys legend, Larry Allen.”

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” the league added in its tweet.

Allen is considered one of the strongest football players in the league. The former offensive lineman and guard played for the team from 1994 through 2005. Allen retired in 2009 and was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.