Gabby Petito’s Mother Forgives Brian Laundrie & Slams His ‘Mastermind’ Mom Roberta

Gabby Petito‘s mother, Nichole Schmidt, has forgiven Brian Laundrie for her daughter’s death but not his mother, Roberta Laundrie. While speaking at CrimeCon 2024 last week, Nicole addressed both Brian — who died by suicide in 2021 — and Roberta.

“I speak for myself here when I say Brian, I forgive you,” Nicole said, according to multiple outlets. “I needed to release myself from the chains of anger and bitterness, and I refuse to let your despicable act define the rest of my life.”

Nicole then addressed Roberta, explaining why she chose to “call [her] out individually.”

“As for you, Roberta — and I call you out individually because you are evidently the mastermind that shattered your family and mind with your evil ways — I see no empathy in your eyes, no remorse in your heart and no willingness to take responsibility for your actions,” Nicole said.

Nicole added that Roberta is “dark” and “the sociopath that everyone fears.”

“The one who appears so innocent and kind, but harbors darkness within your soul,” Gabby’s mother continued before concluding, “You do not deserve forgiveness. You deserve to be forgotten and dehumanized. You epitomize pure evil.”

Last year, it was revealed that Roberta had offered her late son a shovel and garbage bags in a letter that was enclosed, “Burn after reading.” The letter was requested by the Petito family after they filed a lawsuit against Roberta and Christopher Laundrie.

“I just want you to remember I will always love you, and I know you will always love me. You are my boy,” Roberta’s letter to Brian read. “Nothing can make me stop loving you, nothing will or could ever divide us no matter what we do, or where we go or what we say — we will always love each other. If you’re in jail, I will bake a cake with a file in it. If you need to dispose of a body, I will show up with a shovel and garbage bags. If you fly to the moon, I will be watching the skies for your re-entry. If you say you hate my guts, I’ll get new guts.”

Gabby’s story captured the nation’s attention after she went missing amid her cross-country trip with Brian over the summer of 2021. Her remains were discovered in the Bridger–Teton National Forest in Wyoming in October 2021. As a result, a manhunt began for Brian until his skeletal remains were found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida.

Eventually, a page from Brian’s notebook was released by the FBI, in which he revealed that he was responsible for Gabby’s death.

