Breaking Boundaries: The Horror Maven Mon Castro

Mon Castro is an acclaimed Mexican producer based in Los Angeles. She holds a degree in Film and Television from Centro de Diseño, Cine y Televisión, and furthered her education by obtaining an MFA in Producing from the American Film Institute Conservatory. Mon’s work has been showcased at various international film festivals, and her experience and successes have been growing consistently for the last six years.

One of her latest productions, “BAJO LA TIERRA”, will be screening at the Philadelphia Latino Arts & Film festival in June, and is nominated for the prestigious LOLA Award.

Among her other successes, her film “CUANDO VOLVIMOS A LA TIERRA” was a McDonald’s Spotlight Dorado competition finalist. Her film “IM FINSTERN” received the Owen Roizman Heritage ASC award. At the same time, “THE PHYSICIST IN OUTER SPACE” was honored with the Special Jury Award and Best Indie Filmmaker at Top Shorts, as well as Best Comedy at the Hollywood Verge Film Awards. Mon was also recognized in the 30 under 30 list of Filmmakers Connect.

Mon’s passion lies in horror and genre films, and she is particularly drawn to feminist and LGBTQIA+ narratives. As a producer, Mon is dedicated to creating a more welcoming and inclusive environment for women in the horror community.

Mon also pays tribute to the significant contributions of female filmmakers such as Debra Hill, who continue to serve as sources of inspiration.

With a diverse background in freelancing across different departments of the film industry, what she enjoys the most is being a creative producer. While skilled in physical production and intensely interested in logistics, Mon’s true passion lies in storytelling and collaborating closely with creative teams. Writing scripts and producing original content are also areas of expertise for Mon.

Renowned for their tireless work ethic and propensity to hustle, Mon thrives on constant involvement and networking within the industry. Even in challenging circumstances, Mon’s unwavering optimism distinguishes them. Viewing obstacles as opportunities and finding humor even in adversity, Mon’s approach to life is characterized by a resilient and lighthearted perspective.

Despite being constantly on film sets, Mon enjoys spending time with friends outside of work. From drag shows to cat cafes, Mon relishes social outings and community events.