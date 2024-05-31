Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She ‘Should Go Work at McDonald’s’: ‘I Love Those French Fries’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard joked that she may be getting a job at the Golden Arches in the near future. The social media star, 32, explained that she’s thinking of looking for a more steady 9-to-5 type of job, despite having a burst of popularity following her release from prison. She revealed that she doesn’t think that she’ll be able to stay as a public figure forever and hinted that she may look for something quieter down the road.

While Gypsy didn’t outright say what she’s thinking of doing, she did reflect on her current level of fame and how she thinks she may need to make a change soon while chatting with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, May 30. “I think everything has been very hyped up, and I’ve had wonderful opportunities, but I don’t see those lasting, and I think there comes a time where I have to make a choice,” she said. “And I think after so long of having my name in the spotlight, that time is coming really soon.”

Gypsy explained that she still has a few hurdles to get through before she can find a comfortable job. “I do want to get a 9 to 5, but first I have to learn the things that get me there,” she said. “I’m still working on driving. I need to get my driver’s license, as I’ve said before. So to get to a job I need to know how to drive.”

While talking about possible job opportunities, the social media sensation admitted that she’s considering a few different things to dip her toes into the workforce. “Part of me is like, maybe I should just go work at McDonald’s. I love those French fries!” she quipped. She also suggested that she’s a fan of retail and suggested she may look into someplace at a mall, like Sephora. “I love makeup,” she told the outlet.

While she may be looking for something else to do in the near future, Gypsy has certainly had her fair share of success after being released from prison in December 2023. Most recently, she’s set to appear on the reality series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.