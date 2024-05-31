Chef Dana Minuta’s BOARDS Charcuterie Plus: Where Fresh Ingredients and Community Thrive

Image Credit: Chef Dana Minuta

Chef Dana Minuta, long renowned as an advocate for real food, was looking for a way to join her passion for community and ingredient-driven cuisine. Her vision? Family and friends gathered together around food that inspired conversation and camaraderie with cuisine that was good for both the body and soul.

Enter her brainchild, BOARDS Charcuterie Plus, opening in Water Mill, NY this May. BOARDS is the realization of her vision to build community around food that is good for you. BOARDS offers a delectable array of hand-crafted grazing options meticulously curated by Chef Dana.

At BOARDS, the ethos is simple yet profound: celebrate the bounty of nature’s harvest by showcasing the finest, freshest ingredients sourced from local purveyors.

“The boards will change seasonally and offer the best that the local purveyors have to offer,” explains Chef Dana. “That is why I chose to launch in the Hamptons. There is an abundance of farmers, fishermen, and cheesemakers. You can get the freshest, most exquisite food here, I like to think of it as farm-to-board.”

Drawing upon her wealth of culinary expertise, Chef Dana has crafted an eclectic menu featuring a tantalizing selection of uncured, pasture-raised, nitrate-free charcuterie, artisanal cheeses, crisp local crudites, seasonal fruits, and hand-made condiments and dips. Each board is designed to bring people together over a harmonious symphony of flavors and textures– all designed to delight the senses and inspire communion with friends and family.

The motivation for BOARDS stems from Chef Dana’s deep-seated belief in the transformative power of real, unprocessed food. She was dismayed when she received charcuterie as a gift and saw the ingredient list.

“I was shocked by the additives and chemicals that are included,” shares Chef Dana. “These are not things we should be putting into our food and bodies.”

Inspired by the way Europeans eat, Chef Dana knew that eating real food without additives and preservatives was not only possible but the best way to enjoy food.

“Much of Europe has regulations about what can go into food. By following the European model, BOARDS is creating foods that are fresh and celebrate the natural wonder of each ingredient,” she says.

Additionally, at BOARDS Charcuterie Plus inclusivity is central to the offerings. After all, Chef Dana points out that food should bring people together. So she ensures that dietary restrictions are accommodated without sacrificing flavor or quality. The menu offers a diverse range of options suitable for various dietary needs and preferences, including gluten-free, vegan, and Paleo alternatives.

“I want everyone to feel included and welcome at your table,” Chef Dana remarks.

Customers can savor their boards on the picturesque patio at the flagship Water Mill location, indulge in alfresco lunches, or opt for convenient pick-up or delivery services. For those seeking a truly bespoke dining experience, Chef Dana and her team are available to create custom table boards for special occasions and larger gatherings. Additionally, BOARDS offers its venue for private events, providing the perfect setting for celebration dinners or showers.

“I know how busy life can be. We designed BOARDS to fit seamlessly into The Hampton’s lifestyle. Rushing from the city to meet friends on a Friday night? You can preorder for pick up or delivery. Looking for a quick lunch with a vegan friend? Drop by the store and enjoy a healthy and delicious meal on our patio,” Chef Dana promises.

Chef Dana’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond the kitchen, with every aspect of BOARDS designed with the health of consumers and the planet in mind. From biodegradable packaging to eco-friendly cleaning products, every decision reflects Chef Dana’s unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship.

The Hamptons location of BOARDS Charcuterie Plus is just the start. Chef Dana plans to expand to locations in Florida and Texas, as well as launch a nationwide online ordering platform. She is also debuting a cookbook that shares her food philosophy and ingredient-focused recipes in the fall.

Chef Dana’s mission to unite the beauty of food and fellowship is coming to life with BOARDS Charcuterie Plus in the Hamptons. Every BOARD is a celebration of life’s simple pleasures—a testament to the enduring allure of fresh, unprocessed ingredients and the profound joy of sharing good food with good company.

For more information, on BOARDS Charcuterie Plus or to order your first BOARD visit boardscharcuterieplus.com.