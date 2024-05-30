Bruce Willis’ Daughter Rumer Gushes He Is a ‘Girl Dad’ in New Interview

Rumer Willis called her father Bruce Willis is an absolute “girl dad” with her daughter Louetta in a recent interview on the Today show. “Lou is just starting to walk a little bit, and she was walking over to him, and it was so sweet. It’s so nice because I feel like my dad, he’s a girl dad, through and through. And it almost unlocks that kind of little kid, girl dad thing. He’s so sweet with her. I saw him with my sisters, my little sisters,” she expressed.

In 2022, it was announced that Bruce was diagnosed with dementia — Frontotemporal degeneration to be exact — which resulted in the Die Hard actor stepping away from acting. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” revealed the family in a statement.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” they continued in their statement. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Though this illness is a battle, it did not stop Bruce from being the best grandpa he could be. The 35-year-old actress shared how she has loved seeing her parents, Bruce and Demi Moore, flourish into loving grandparents. “Honestly, seeing them with her, it almost unlocks all of these childhood memories because being a grandparent, I think, is the best.They have all of the love and joy without any of the responsibilities. They get to just spoil her,’ she voiced to hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

Aside from family love, she shared insight into what motherhood has been like for her. “It’s the best. Honestly, I know there’s a bit of a cultural line sometimes that talks about how challenging motherhood is, and I have to say, she’s kind of an anomaly,” said the daughter of Bruce. ‘It’s been teaching me so much about how to stay present with myself and even with performing, how to just, like, stay more grounded in the moment and be able to connect with people.”