Kourtney Kardashian Teases How ‘Extreme’ Her Fights With Sister Kim Are

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian revealed that the two are on good terms despite the many arguments and rumors of the two “hating” each other on the May 30 episode of The Kardashians. “We’re sisters…I think people forget. They always say like, ‘How are they gonna get through it?’ and they pick sides. Everyone gets really riled up…I’m sure a lot of people have had crazy fights with their siblings. Maybe ours are more extreme,” confessed the eldest Kardashian.

The founder of Skims even chimed in and gave her take on the subject. “There’s this huge misconception that Kourtney and I hate each other…We really don’t,” she said. “The thing about Kourtney and I, no matter how crazy things are, no matter what’s going on, if she needs something I’m there…If I need something she’s there. We’ll always be that way no matter what we’re going through,” she added.

Though the two sisters bickered in season 4, the Poosh founder has laughed about one of their arguments on the reality show. After she found out their was a family group-chat named “Not Kourtney” from Kim — in which she did not know was filmed but had a “feeling” — she shared that it was “too good to not use” on the show.

Adding onto the list of disagreements, the world witnessed the two get into a heated discussion during that season, with Kourtney claiming that Kim stole Kourtney’s wedding concept for a “business opportunity” though mentioned that she was more upset about Kim being the center of attention.”You came to my wedding. You couldn’t be happy. You complained from the second you got there from the second you left. That’s what it’s about. Forget that you couldn’t be happy. You couldn’t be happy for me. You couldn’t be happy that I was the center of attention and you weren’t,” expressed Kourtney at the time.

The internet continued with the speculation of the Kardashian duo of hating each other when a user accused Kimberly for sharing a snap on Instagram of the three sisters — Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe — where Kourtney was seen showing off her postpartum-bod. “I LOVE this photo…It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids… and the memories to last forever! And I LOVED this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy,” clarified the mother-of-four on her sister’s post.