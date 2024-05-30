 Kourtney Kardashian Teases Her ‘Extreme’ Fights With Sister Kim – Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian Teases How ‘Extreme’ Her Fights With Sister Kim Are

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian cleared the air on their ongoing "hate" for one another in a new episode of The Kardashians.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 30, 2024 12:15PM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian
View gallery
Kylie Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner leaves a studio shoot in Paris in a chic black dress. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 27 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner goes braless in a sheer top and a leather skirt as she heads to Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi for dinner with friends Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey in Santa Monica. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 13 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian revealed that the two are on good terms despite the many arguments and rumors of the two “hating” each other on the May 30 episode of The Kardashians. “We’re sisters…I think people forget. They always say like, ‘How are they gonna get through it?’ and they pick sides. Everyone gets really riled up…I’m sure a lot of people have had crazy fights with their siblings. Maybe ours are more extreme,”  confessed the eldest Kardashian.

The founder of Skims even chimed in and gave her take on the subject. “There’s this huge misconception that Kourtney and I hate each other…We really don’t,” she said. “The thing about Kourtney and I, no matter how crazy things are, no matter what’s going on, if she needs something I’m there…If I need something she’s there. We’ll always be that way no matter what we’re going through,” she added.

Though the two sisters bickered in season 4, the Poosh founder has laughed about one of their arguments on the reality show. After she found out their was a family group-chat named “Not Kourtney” from Kim — in which she did not know was filmed but had a “feeling” — she shared that it was “too good to not use” on the show.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian
Getty Images

Adding onto the list of disagreements, the world witnessed the two get into a heated discussion during that season, with Kourtney claiming that Kim stole Kourtney’s wedding concept for a “business opportunity” though mentioned that she was more upset about Kim being the center of attention.”You came to my wedding. You couldn’t be happy. You complained from the second you got there from the second you left. That’s what it’s about. Forget that you couldn’t be happy. You couldn’t be happy for me. You couldn’t be happy that I was the center of attention and you weren’t,” expressed Kourtney at the time.

The internet continued with the speculation of the Kardashian duo of hating each other when a user accused Kimberly for sharing a snap on Instagram of the three sisters — Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe — where Kourtney was seen showing off her postpartum-bod. “I LOVE this photo…It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids… and the memories to last forever! And I LOVED this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy,” clarified the mother-of-four on her sister’s post. 

ad