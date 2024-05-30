Jennifer Aniston Details How ‘Uncomfortable’ It Is to Kiss a ‘Complete Stranger’ in Auditions

Jennifer Aniston confessed the disadvantage of working in Hollywood by stating how uncomfortable it is kissing people she has never met before during auditions. “When you’re in an audition room, you’re already at a disadvantage. Maybe you’d have chemistry with this person if you were in a different environment, and not, like, ‘Create chemistry. Ready? Go!” shared the 55-year-old actress during a roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter.

The former Friends star suggested how the situation could be improved if casting directors would make it less award by adding some music.”I’m a terrible auditioner, always was. I waitressed forever before I could finally get something, which was a Bob’s Big Boy commercial. So, if you’re a nervous auditioner to begin with, to then say, ‘Now let’s have you make out with a complete stranger,’ it’s very uncomfortable,” she voiced.

Alongside her fellow Hollywood stars Sofia Vergara, Brie Larson, Nicole Kidman, Jodie Foster, and Naomi Watts, Jennifer spoke about working in the genre of drama and how she tries to eliminate the character she is portraying once she is done filming.

“I don’t live in my character, which I know some people do. I choose to just get rid of it as fast as I can. And then I usually say, when I’m done [with the season], “I need a comedy right now,” said the Just Go With It actress.

Aside from this, Jen also shared that she has no idea what she is doing when it comes to acting. “I was just going to say, every time I go to work, even when I start the next season of The Morning Show, I’ll think, ‘I don’t know how to do this.’ It’s like I have absolutely zero memory of how to be an actor,” she shared.

Jennifer added how having a support system is important to have within the industry, in which she later gave a shoutout to Nicole for being that support. “When we did that movie in Hawaii [2011’s Just Go With It], you helped me out on a lot of hard things that I was going through. Just to have that community, it’s very helpful,” she said.