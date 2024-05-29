Professional Golfer Lexi Thompson Announces Her Retirement at 29

Professional golfer Lexi Thompson is ready to step away from the golf course. On Tuesday, May 28, the athlete announced her plans to retire from professional golf at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

“While it is never easy to say goodbye, it is indeed time,” Lexi, 29, said in an open letter shared via Instagram. “At the end of 2024, I will be stepping away from a full professional golf schedule. I’m excited to enjoy the remainder of the year as there are still goals I want to accomplish. I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life. Time with family, friends, and my trusted companion [dog] Leo.”

She continued, “I will always look for ways to contribute to the sport and inspire the next generation of golfers. And of course, I look forward to a little time for myself.”

In her announcement, Lexi acknowledged the mental health struggles she faced as she became one of the biggest female golfers in the world. Since she was 12 years old, Lexi said her life as a golfer has been a “whirlwind of constant attention, scrutiny and pressure.”

“The cameras are always on, capturing every swing and every moment on and off the golf course,” she explained. “Social media never sleeps, with comments and criticisms flooding in from around the world. It can be exhausting to maintain a smile on the outside while grappling with struggles on the inside.”

“By opening up about my own battles, I’ve been able to connect with others who feel isolated in their struggles, offering them a sense of community and understanding,” Lexi continued. “Each time I share, it reinforces the message that it’s OK to not be OK, and that seeking support is a sign of strength, not weakness.”

Lexi also spoke out about her decision to retire while attending a press conference at the U.S. Women’s Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on May 28.

“Being out here, it can be a lot. It can be lonely,” she said. “Sorry if I get emotional. They don’t realize a lot of what we go through as a professional athlete. I think we all have our own struggles, especially out here. Unfortunately in golf, you lose more than you win, so it’s an ongoing battle to continue to put yourself out there in front of the cameras and continuing to work hard and maybe not seeing the results you want and getting criticized for it.”