Glen Powell Claims Tom Cruise Pranked Him by Pretending to Lose Control of Helicopter

Glen Powell shared a hilarious prank that Tom Cruise pulled on him while they were filming Top Gun: Maverick in a new interview with British GQ, published on Tuesday, May 28. The actor, 35, shared plenty of his experiences working with Tom, 61. He said that the Jerry Maguire actor really scared him when he was giving him a helicopter ride while they were making the blockbuster movie.

In the piece, Glen told GQ about his experience working with Tom, and he shared how they bonded while making the Top Gun sequel. He admitted that he has plenty of hilarious stories about working with the Mission: Impossible star. He shared the prank with the helicopter happened when Tom was giving him a lift back to do some reshoots when he pretended to lose control. “Tom goes ‘oh no, oh no,’ and he starts dropping the helicopter over London,” he retold. “I was like, ‘Am I about to be the unnamed guy that dies with Tom in a smoking hole in the middle of London?’”

Glen also told the outlet that he has followed in the actor’s footsteps, looking to do quite a bit of flying. He has his pilot’s license, but he admitted that he’s not skilled enough to do a long flight in a timely fashion. He still talked about other characteristics that he shares with Tom. “The one thing I feel we’re kindred spirits in is he’s obsessed with movies. That was our love language on set. I got to watch a guy who knew every department. He was able to clearly interface with everyone, and be so friendly and respectful and be able to communicate that vision,” he said.

While fans haven’t gotten a chance to see Glen appear alongside Tom since Top Gun: Maverick, they may get to see the two action stars reunite in the near future. Back in January, it was reported that Top Gun 3 was in development at Paramount to reunite the two stars, according to Deadline.