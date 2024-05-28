Grayson Murray’s Parents Speak Out After Late Golfer’s Tragic Death: ‘He Took His Own Life’

Grayson Murray‘s family spoke out about his untimely death in a new statement. The late golfer’s parents, Eric and Terry Murray, penned a heartfelt note, which the PGA Tour shared via Instagram on behalf of the Murrays shortly after his death was confirmed.

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone,” they wrote. “It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare.”

While pointing out that they “have so many questions that have no answers,” Terry and Eric added there is “one” they know.

“Was Grayson loved? The answer is ‘yes,'” they continued. “But us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and—it seems—by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed.”

The Murrays also acknowledged that “life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rest peacefully now.”

“Please respect our privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honor Grayson by being kind to one another,” they concluded in their statement. “If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else.”

On Saturday, May 25, Murray died at the age of 30 years old just one day after he pulled out of the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Despite Murray’s tragic death, the tournament is expected to continue.

The PGA Tour confirmed the news of Murray’s death in an Instagram statement.

“We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share — that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan revealed in the statement. “I am at a loss for words. The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Earlier this year, Murray won the Sony Open in Hawaii, reaching a new height in his golf career. However, he struggled with depression, anxiety and alcoholism throughout his life.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).