Jason Kelce Reveals How His Wife Kylie Reacted to Harrison Butker’s Speech

Harrison Butker‘s controversial commencement address at Benedictine College has spurred reactions from almost everyone — including Jason Kelce‘s wife, Kylie Kelce. After his brother, Travis Kelce, broke his silence on the situation during the brothers’ latest “New Heights” podcast episode, Jason, 36, revealed how Kylie felt about Harrison’s remarks.

“My wife, she was, I think, a little bit frustrated with some of the comments,” the former Philadelphia Eagles player said in the Friday, May 24, episode. “Initially, I said, ‘You’re going to need to go back into the kitchen and make me a sandwich. I’m listening to the game right now.'”

In response to his joke, Travis laughed and pointed out that they were both “doing so good” with discussing the ordeal. Jason then quipped, “I hope she didn’t hear this.”

However, Jason acknowledged that being a father to three daughters with Kylie is something he can relate to with Harrison.

“I can listen to somebody talk and take great value in it, like when he’s talking about the importance of family and the importance that a great mother can make,” the retired NFL player said. “When you’re listening to somebody talk, you take things in that you like. You listen to other things and you say, ‘I don’t f**king like that.'”

As for Travis, he noted, “When it comes down to [Harrison’s] views and what he said at the commencement speech, you know, those are his [views]. I can’t say I agree with the majority of it — or just about any of it — outside of just him loving his family or his kids. I don’t think I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views of how he goes about life.”

The Chiefs tight end went on to describe his teammate — whom he calls “Harry” — in a positive light.

“I mean, I’ve known him for seven-plus, eight-plus years, and I cherish him as a teammate,” Travis said. “He’s treated friends and family that I’ve introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness, and that’s how he treats everyone.”

Multiple athletes and celebrities have shared their reactions to Harrison’s commencement speech, which took place earlier this month. While addressing the private Catholic college in Kansas, the Chiefs player made several statements about President Joe Biden‘s policies, women’s family-planning methods and the LGBTQIA+ community. His comments have sparked a massive debate on social media over the past few weeks.