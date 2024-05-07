Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Make Red Carpet Debut at Met Gala After Dating Rumors

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan made it red carpet official! The singer, 24, and actor, 31, posed together as they arrived for the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. They both looked very happy as they posed for a photo at the Costume Institute Benefit. Sabrina cozied up to the Irish actor when they reached the top of the stairs at the event.

The dress code for the evening was “The Garden of Time,” and they both certainly made it seem like a fairytale for their red carpet debut as a couple. Sabrina sported a black, strap-less dress with a long, light blue skirt with a train that followed her. Her dress was designed by Oscar de la Renta. Meanwhile, Barry rocked a brown suit complete with a top hat, giving an old-time feeling to his outfit. Sabrina shared a few more photos from the event on her Instagram, and she included a reference to her hit song “Espresso.” She captioned the post with “I’m working late.”

Romance rumors about Sabrina and the Saltburn actor began when the pair were spotted out to dinner together in December 2023. Even though the pair didn’t publicly confirm if they were dating, there were a few hints that they were indeed an item, after Barry commented with loving emojis on Sabrina’s SKIMS campaign photos.

Prior to their red carpet debut, Sabrina did drop what was perhaps the biggest hint at their relationship during one of her performances at Coachella in April. While performing her song “Nonsense,” Sabrina dropped a reference to the viral scene from Barry’s film Saltburn during her outro. “Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine/He’s drinking my bathwater like it’s red wine,” she sang to many cheers from the crowd. She ultimately ended the outro though with a promise to return to the desert someday for a bigger set. “Coachella, see you back here when I headline,” she closed the line.