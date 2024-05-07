Why Did Rihanna Skip the Met Gala? Her Reported Reason Revealed

While plenty of stars showed off their fabulous looks on the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala, one celeb was noticeably absent: Rihanna! The “Umbrella” singer, 36, surprised fans when she didn’t arrive on the red carpet for the fashion event of the year. While many viewers were wondering where RiRi was, it’s been reported that she unfortunately was sick and couldn’t make it to the Met Gala on Monday, May 6.

A source close to the “Love the Way You Lie” singer revealed that she was under the weather in a report from People. “Rihanna had to cancel attending as she is sick with the flu,” the outlet reported. Unfortunately, no one got to see what the singer had planned for her look this year, but we can all look forward to seeing her make her grand return at next year’s Met Gala.

Rihanna has been a staple at the Met Gala for a number of years. Last year, she turned heads as she showed off her baby bump in an all-white dress for the event. Her partner and father to her children A$AP Rocky has attended alongside her in recent years.

During a recent interview with Extra, the “Diamonds” artist teased her “simple” Met Gala look for this year’s event, but unfortunately, fans didn’t get to see what she had planned. While attending her Fenty Beauty Soft’lit Foundation in Los Angeles last month, RiRi said, “I’m actually keeping it real simple this year.”

“I think it’s gonna come down to what my makeup and hair is gonna do, so I’m gonna play with that,” she explained. “I have no idea what I’m gonna do with that. … I’m showing up for dinner. Shout out to Anna Wintour.”

Met Gala aside, Rihanna recently opened up about how she feels about being a mom to two boys in a recent interview with E! News. “I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman and a female and all my femininity. I embrace it so much more now, like I wear pink,” she told the outlet.