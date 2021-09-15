Exclusive

Rihanna Was ‘Thrilled’ To Have Boyfriend A$AP Rocky By Her Side At Met Gala: It Was A ‘Special’ Night

Following Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s red carpet debut, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that the couple’s ‘chemistry is off the charts.’

Rihanna, 33, is so in love with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 32. The superstars took a huge step in their blossoming romance when they made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, and an insider close to RiRi EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that the “Umbrella” singer “was thrilled” that her famous beau joined her at the star-studded event. “She had her best friend by her side which made the evening even incredibly special,” the source said.

And Rihanna isn’t the only person happy about her romance with A$AP. Per the source, RiRi’s close friends “are so happy for her because they see how happy she is with Rocky.” The couple started dating in early 2020, but they had been in each other’s lives long before that. “Rihanna and Rocky have been friends for years so that strong foundation has always been there,” the source told HL. “Now that they’ve taken on a romantic relationship, their chemistry is off the charts.”

“Of course, the attraction is there but to have that connection to boot after getting to know each other on a platonic level after all this time made their bond even stronger,” the insider added of the A-list lovebirds. HollywoodLife reached out to Rihanna and A$AP’s reps for comment on the latest about their romance, but we have yet to hear back.

Rihanna and A$AP arrived fashionably late to this year’s Met, but they looked damn good while doing so. RiRi wore a massive black, Balenciaga dress and a black beanie with over 267 carats of BVLGARI High Jewelry and archival diamonds. Meanwhile, A$AP wore a massive quilted blanket that he eventually removed to reveal a dapper black tuxedo underneath. The couple then partied the night away at the after-party Rihanna hosted at Davide in NYC. There, the singer ditched her dress for a high-waisted sheer black maxi skirt and cropped black T-shirt.

It’s been well publicized that Rihanna and A$AP’s relationship is getting pretty serious. The two have been seen on various outings together, including a bowling date, a trip to a NYC recording studio, and a romantic getaway to Miami Beach. A$AP addressed the romance directly in May 2021, referring to Rihanna as his “lady” in an interview with GQ. The rapper also said that Rihanna was the “love of [his] life.”