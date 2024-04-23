Kanye West Jokes Which Famous Woman He & Wife Bianca Censori Would Have a Threesome With

Leave it to Kanye “Ye” West to say what’s on his mind. The 46-year-old rapper sat down for an interview on “The Download” podcast and was asked who he and his wife, Bianca Censori, would have a threesome with. Fans couldn’t believe which major A-lister Ye named.

“Michelle Obama!” the “Stronger” rapper said, according to Daily Mail, before adding, “You gotta f**k the president’s wife!’

This isn’t the first time that Ye has mentioned the former First Lady of the United States in a public comment. In 2013, he claimed his then-fiancée, Kim Kardashian, was more deserving to be on the cover of Vogue than Michelle, 60.

“There’s no way Kim Kardashian shouldn’t be on the cover of Vogue. She’s like the most intriguing woman right now,” Ye told Ryan Seacrest at the time. “She’s got Barbara Walters calling her like everyday. And collectively, we’re the most influential with clothing. No one is looking at what [Barack Obama] is wearing. Michelle Obama cannot Instagram a [swimsuit] pic like what my girl Instagrammed the other day.”

Ye recently made headlines after he was reportedly named a suspect by the Los Angeles Police Department for allegedly punching a man in the face. The scuffle reportedly took place at the Chateau Marmont Hotel on Sunset Boulevard in L.A. on April 16. Ye allegedly hit the man for sexually assaulting Bianca, 29.

A rep for Ye clarified that the Grammy Award winner was defending the Australia native because the man allegedly touched her inappropriately.

“He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses,” the rep told TMZ. “She was battered and sexually assaulted. ‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted.”

Ye and Bianca have been married since December 2022. Although they have not spoken in detail about their marriage in public, the pair have been spotted in L.A. over the past few months with Bianca wearing provocative outfits. Previously, Ye and Bianca were rumored to have split late last year, but they quickly shut down the speculation after they were spotted together at a fashion show.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.