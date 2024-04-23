Ashley Iaconetti Thinks Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist ‘Got the Ick From One Another’ Before Divorce

Like many in Bachelor Nation, Ashley Iaconetti Haibon is trying to figure out what went wrong in Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s marriage. Three months after getting married in an ABC wedding special, the Golden Bachelor couple announced they were getting a divorce.

Now, Ashley, 36, is sharing her theory as to what changed so quickly in this love story.

“I think they just got to know each other better and I think they got the ick from one another,” she exclusively told Hollywood Life when discussing her partnership with Dawn Professional. “I think it was mutual ick too.”

While sparks may have flown while filming the Golden Bachelor, Ashley believes it’s easy for things to change once cameras stop rolling and reality hits.

“The span of time was so short,” she explained. “It was so atypical because they started filming in like late August then got done with filming like the first week of October, maybe even mid-September.”

Once filming wrapped, Ashley believes the pair couldn’t be seen together (to avoid spoilers) until the finale aired at the end of November 2023. Their wedding would later air live on January 4, 2024.

“They had four weeks to literally live in the same space together before getting married and I just think that was crazy,” Ashley proclaimed, “and I think that you can develop an ick far after four weeks.”

On April 12, news broke that Gerry, 72, had filed to dissolve his marriage to Theresa, 70, in his hometown of Petersburg, Indiana. She currently calls New Jersey home. He cited the “irretrievable breakdown” of their marriage as the reason for the split.

Several hours earlier, the couple appeared on Good Morning America to confirm their breakup. “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations,” he said. “We’ve looked closely at our living situations and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage…we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

Ultimately, there are still success stories in Bachelor Nation, including Ashley and her husband Jared Haibon. Four years after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise, the couple got married in 2019. They are now expecting their second child later this year.

