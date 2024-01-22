Ashley Iaconetti Pregnant: Bachelor Nation Star Expecting Second Child With Jared Haibon

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are having another baby! The Bachelor in Paradise stars announced that they are expecting their second child together on Amazon Live on Monday, January 22. Ashley, 35, and Jared, 35, are parents to their almost 2-year-old son Dawson, who will be a big brother when his little sibling arrives.

In an interview with US Weekly, the couple confirmed that their second child is due in July. Ashley revealed that in the fall she experienced a chemical pregnancy, which is when a miscarriage occurs in the early stages of pregnancy. Thankfully, the couple ended up getting pregnant again after that ordeal.

“I just felt not right one night and it was close to my missed period and I just was like, ‘I’m going to go home and take a pregnancy test,’ ” Ashley told the outlet. “I was like, ‘Jared, if it’s faint at all, it’s positive,’ ” she added, recalling the moment she told her husband that they were going to be parents again.

Speaking to PEOPLE about the pregnancy, Jared explained that he and Ashley always wanted to have more than one child.

“We want Dawson to have a sibling,” Jared said. “That’s very important. Both of us come from families with two kids. So we wanted to give that to Dawson. I want that big family dynamic, but man, having so many kids is just so overwhelming,” he added. “So even the idea of a second kid, it’s no longer two-on-one where we can play defense against him. Now it’s just one-on-one.”

Ashley revealed that they brought Dawson to their first doctor’s appointment where he saw a sonogram of his baby brother or sister. “I try to teach him, ‘Where’s the baby? It’s in the belly!’ “Ashley told PEOPLE. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Where’s the baby?’ And he’ll point to his belly. So he doesn’t get that it’s my belly. He has been extremely, even more so of a mommy’s boy since this child has been in my belly.”

The reality stars welcomed their son in January 2022. They named him Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon after Leonardo DiCaprio‘s character in Titanic, Jack Dawson, and NFL superstar Tom Brady, who played for the New England Patriots, which Jared is a massive fan of. “My favorite movie since I was 10 years old is Titanic. When I was around 20, the name Dawson popped into my head one day,” Ashley told HollywoodLife about the inspiration for her son’s name before his birth.

Ashley and Jared memorably met on Bachelor In Paradise seasons two and three. By May 2018, after years of will they, won’t they, Jared and Ashely confirmed that they were dating. The two wed in August 2019 in a beautiful ceremony in Rhode Island in front of family and friends, including a few alum from Bachelor Nation.