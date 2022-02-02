Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Share 1st Photos Of Baby & Reveal Tribute To Tom Brady In His Name

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ stars finally debuted their newborn son on Instagram. They revealed his full name honors Tom Brady and an iconic Leonardo DiCaprio movie character.

What a cutie! Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon shared the first photos of their newborn son, Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon, on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Ashley, 33, posted a slideshow of photos featuring the Bachelor in Paradise couple in the hospital with their baby boy, who was born Monday (Jan. 31). Jared, 33, shared a black-and-white photo of himself cuddling up with his son. He also revealed his son’s full moniker, which is inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio‘s character in Titanic, Jack Dawson, as well as the newly-retired Tom Brady (Ashley’s a massive Titanic fan, while Jared loves Brady and his former team, the New England Patriots).

In her caption, Ashley revealed that Dawson was born “on a very important day” for the couple and their family. “January 31st is not only my mom’s birthday, but also the day my parents met 44 years ago,” she said. “We pretty much had the best labor and delivery experience you could ever ask for thanks to INOVA Fairfax hospital and the NOVA Group For Women. I feared it forever and it wasn’t that bad! I will go in-depth on the story eventually.”

The former reality star added, “Right now we’re enjoying the sleepiest, calmest baby we’ve ever met. Dawson did not get his chill from his parents. He did get his feet from me, his chin from Jared, one of his names from a Leo character, and another one of his names from, well, see Jared’s IG caption. We love him so much and are feeling so blessed!!”

Ashley and Jared had previously spoke to HollywoodLife about their son’s Titanic-inspired name before his birth. “My favorite movie since I was 10 years old is Titanic. When I was around 20, the name Dawson popped into my head one day,” Ashley said. The couple also revealed their son’s middle name, Dmitri, was a suggestion from Ashley’s sister.

Ashley’s due date was Feb. 10, but she went into labor a week and a half early. “Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well!” Jared said on Instagram after his son arrived. Fittingly, Jared sported a Brady sweatshirt while announcing the big news.