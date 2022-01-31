‘Bachelor’ Stars Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Welcome 1st Child Together

A new Bachelor Nation baby has arrived! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon welcomed their baby boy Dawson into the world.

The big day has finally arrived for Ashley Iaconetti, 33, and Jared Haibon, 33! Ashley gave birth to their baby boy Dawson has arrived. Dad gave his fans an update to let his and Ashley’s fans know that both mom and baby are happy and healthy. He sported a Brady sweatshirt and backward baseball cap as he thanked fans for their support and expressed that he and Ashley are looking forward to getting some rest in a video. If he thinks they’ll be relaxing with a newborn, Jared may have no idea what’s he in for but best of luck to the both of them!

“Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well!” He captioned the video. “It really couldn’t have gone much smoother 🙏 He’s so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it.” The reality TV star received a slew of congrats and supportive comments from Bachelor Nation including Thomas Jacobs, JoJo Fletcher and Tanner Tolbert.

Their baby boy’s name was inspired by the new mom’s favorite movie. “My favorite movie since I was 10 years old is Titanic. When I was around 20, the name Dawson popped into my head one day, because it was like Jack Dawson, but I thought for a kid, I could just take the last part of the name,” she told HollywoodLife. “So, for the past 13 years, it’s been the boy name that I planned on naming a son.”

Ashley was cool with naming their firstborn that if she was born a girl but Jared wasn’t so into it. Luckily it was something the Bachelor In Paradise stars didn’t have to worry about. While deciding the name was a “no-brainer,” the rest of the Bachelor alum’s pregnancy wasn’t so effortless. The couple had been struggling to get pregnant for six months and decided if they didn’t get pregnant after the next month, they’d start looking into IVF and other methods.

Thankfully, Ashley got pregnant during that seventh month. Unfortunately, she dealt with frequent bouts of nausea. She spent plenty of her pregnancy lying on the couch unable to move, even from the start, aside from getting up to puke she told HL. Those days are now over for the reality TV star and now she’ll have to prepare for cleaning up Dawson’s puke instead of her own.