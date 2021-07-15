‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Ashley Iaconetti Is Pregnant And Expecting 1st Child With Jared Haibon

A new baby in ‘Bachelor’ Nation! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon announced that they are expecting their first child together. Learn more here!

Baby on the way! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are expecting their first little one. The couple, who wed in 2019, couldn’t have been happier when they announced the special news during an Amazon Live video on Thursday, July 15. “I’m pregnant!” Ashley, 33, ecstatically said in the video, before kissing Jared, 32. The soon-to-be parents also shared that they have an appointment next week to learn the sex of their baby, per Entertainment Tonight.

Fans couldn’t have been more excited for the couple, who will embark on a brand new journey in their love story. Jared and Ashley memorably met on Bachelor In Paradise seasons two and three. During their time on the reality TV show, Ashley’s affections were constantly rejected by Jared. But by May 2018, after years of will they, won’t they, Jared and Ashely confirmed that they were dating!

The two wed in August 2019 in a beautiful ceremony in Rhode Island. The pair were surrounded by family and friends, including a few alum from Bachelor Nation. But as soon as the coronavirus hit, the newly-weds went right into quarantine and focused on their relationship far more than adding to their family. “[We’re] not busy making babies, that is. We’re still under the time table of [trying] later this year,” Ashley shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in May 2020.

“I would still like to have a summer, I think, without a baby in me,” Ashley further explained. Although the two weren’t exactly keen on baby fever then, something definitely changed for the couple as the year went on. At the time of our interview with the two, it might have been a bit premature to ask about babies, especially considering that they hadn’t even celebrated their one-year anniversary!

In August 2020, the couple marked their one-year wedding anniversary with such a sweet, intimate celebration. The two shared loving, moving messages on their respective Instagram accounts dedicated to one another with endearing photos, too. We are so excited for the Bachelor Nation couple, and cannot wait to see them embark on this thrilling journey!