Tyler Cameron Says Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s Divorce ‘Put a Stain’ on Bachelor Nation

Tyler Cameron can’t believe Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s marriage is already over. After three months of marriage, the Golden Bachelor couple announced they were planning to divorce.

In a new interview, Tyler, 31, expressed his surprise at the sudden twist of events. “Three months?! They make all my relationships seem very long,” he joked on the April 17 episode of SiriusXM’s Today Show Radio’s “The Happy Hour” show. “You know what I mean? Like, golly, I’m a dating expert compared to them.”

After becoming the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019, Tyler has been linked to stars like Gigi Hadid, Paige Lorenze and Kristin Cavallari.

From Tyler’s perspective, witnessing a televised wedding in January followed by a divorce soon after isn’t a good look.

“They put a stain on love and Bachelor Nation because it was the most wholesome…Like, it brought so much joy back to The Bachelor of not this like, people wanting to go on just to be influencers, that like brought like joy and true love,” he explained. “And then they just pulled the rug right out from under us.”

While appearing on Good Morning America, Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, announced to fans that they were planning to divorce. The duo said distance played a factor as Theresa is from New Jersey, whereas Gerry lives in an Indiana lake house.

“I still love this person,” Gerry said during the interview on April 12. “There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day.” Theresa added, “I still love him.”

If you ask for Tyler’s perspective, however, he thinks both Gerry and Theresa “don’t want to change their ways.”

“He doesn’t want to leave Indiana where his family is and she doesn’t want to leave, I think she’s New Jersey,” he said. “Like it’s just two stubborn old people, you know? And when you get older, you get more stubborn.”

Tyler isn’t the first member from Bachelor Nation to sound off on Gerry and Theresa’s divorce. Ashley Iaconetti shared via her Instagram Stories that she doesn’t “buy that the moving thing is the reason they got divorced three months in.”

As for Nick Viall, he thinks there is “more to the story” as to what went wrong. “I think what shocked me the most is this wasn’t just a normal breakup or an end of an engagement. This was a divorce announcement,” he told PEOPLE at the Gallery Desert House presented by PATRÓN EL ALTO. “I was caught off guard, and surprised by the abruptness.”