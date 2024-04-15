Sofia Vergara & Boyfriend Justin Saliman Go Instagram Official After She & Ex Joe Manganiello Were Declared Legally Single

Sofía Vergara is happily in love with her new man! The 51-year-old actress just went Instagram official with her boyfriend, Justin Saliman, less than two weeks after being declared legally single from her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello. Not only did the Griselda star share a picture of the doctor, but she also expressed her love for him.

“If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u, Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!” she wrote via her Instagram Stories alongside a shot of Justin smiling for the camera while she lay on a gurney in a leg wrap. “Luv u Dr @jdsaliman.”

Sofía’s post marks the first time she has publicly acknowledged her new relationship. She and Justin, however, have been romantically linked since late 2023.

Earlier this month, Sofía and Joe, 47, officially had their marital partnership terminated by a judge. However, their divorce has reportedly not been finalized yet.

The former spouses announced their shocking split in July 2023. They were married for nearly a decade before breaking up. At the time, the then-couple noted in an announcement that their divorce was a “difficult decision” to make.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Joe and Sofía said at the time in their statement. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

During an interview with El País in January, the Modern Family alum claimed that they separated due to a disagreement over having children.

“I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years,” Sofía began. “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger. He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

Sofía continued, “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.”