Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox Wears Faux Nipple & ‘Closed’ Vagina Lingerie in New Photos

Kanye “Ye” West‘s wife, Bianca Censori, might have made headlines for her interesting outfits, but his ex-girlfriend Julia Fox just stole the show. In her latest look, Julia, 34, posed for cameras in a nude-like lingerie set, complete with a faux hairy breast and nipple, and a “closed” vagina.

Although the Uncut Gems star wasn’t actually naked, the outfit clearly made a statement. Julia covered up part of the risqué look with a black and white blazer dress. The dress top featured an opened jacket to reveal the nipple design, and the skirt had an opening to peek at the unique bottom set of the lingerie, which had the word “closed” embroidered above the vaginal design.

Last week, Julia — who briefly dated Ye, 46, in 2022 — appeared at the annual Pornhub Awards, where she spoke with Interview Magazine about all things sexual. For the event, the model wore a stunning black leather, long-sleeved, slit dress. After being asked what her favorite Pornhub category is, Julia replied, “Girl on girl,” then openly described how much she masturbates.

“Nowadays, I’m so tired that I start, and then I’m like, “Ugh, I’m too tired. I can’t. I just give up midway, which is so sad,” she said. “It’s actually a tragedy. But it was probably two weeks ago.”

Julia has never been afraid of getting up close and personal. Last year, she released her memoir, Down the Drain, which included intimate details from her past relationships — something she said “felt like it was the truth” during an interview with The New York Times.

“Why not write it?” she asked the publication in October 2023. “I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don’t go into as much detail as I could. I’m like: ‘This crazy thing happened. OK, moving on.’ So, I made it a point to put the reader in the room. I didn’t want to skip over things. So, maybe some things are too detailed.”

The book also includes bombshell information about her short romance with Ye. One of her revelations was that their relationship wasn’t about sex “because there, like, wasn’t any” between them.

As for Ye, he has been photographed out and about with Bianca, 29, who recently turned heads by wearing a completely see-through latex dress with no underwear.