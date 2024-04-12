Ariana Grande & Boyfriend Ethan Slater Hold Hands in New Video After CinemaCon

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater had a wickedly great time at CinemaCon. The co-stars and happy couple were spotted in a new social media video walking hand in hand. Ariana, 30, was still wearing the iconic pink mini dress from the event in the clip, while Ethan, 31, wore a pink collared shirt and jeans.

In a fan-recorded TikTok video, the famous pair appeared to be walking through a hotel, since CinemaCon took place in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 10. The “Yes, And?” artist had a smile on her face throughout the clip as she and the Broadway star waved to their group as they walked away.

Ethan and Ariana also appeared in a photo together shared to Instagram by their Wicked co-star Jeff Goldblum. The film’s main cast posed in front of a makeup mirror, and Ariana puckered her lips for the picture. Ethan cuddled close to his girlfriend for the shot.

“Over the rainbow to be reunited with this magical family!” Jeff captioned the post on Thursday, April 11.

Ariana and Ethan have been dating since the summer of 2023. They met in 2022 while filming the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, the Broadway musical. Ari plays Glinda, and Ethan plays Boq.

When news of their relationship came to light, the pair faced backlash from fans due to the timing of their romance. At the time, Ariana was still legally married to her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, whom she had split from in early 2023. They finalized their divorce in the fall of that year. For Ethan’s part, he filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, the same month that reports surfaced of his and Ariana’s relationship.

Shortly thereafter, Lilly — who shares a son with Ethan — infamously called Ariana “not a girl’s girl” in a public statement. As a result, Ariana faced severe bullying from social media users.

By the end of 2023, Ariana and Ethan reportedly moved in together in New York City. She was also seen supporting her boyfriend’s Broadway show, Spamalot, that October.

Earlier this year, the former Victorious actress released her new album, Eternal Sunshine. Fans speculated that several of the tracks detail the end of her marriage to Dalton and the beginning of her relationship with Ethan. Nevertheless, Ariana has not confirmed those rumors.

Part 1 of the film adaptation of Wicked premieres on November 27.