Ariana Grande Puckers Up Next to Boyfriend Ethan Slater in ‘Wicked’ Cast Reunion Photo

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater‘s romance has been going strong since last summer, and they’ve kept the details of their relationship out of the public eye. However, the two appeared in a Wicked cast reunion photo together, which was shared to Instagram on Wednesday, April 10.

“Over the rainbow to be reunited with this magical family!” actor Jeff Goldblum captioned the post. The image featured him standing next to Ariana, 30, Ethan, 31, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Bailey as they posed in front of a makeup mirror. The “Yes, And?” artist puckered her face for the camera while she cuddled closer to Ethan.

The selfie appeared to have been taken at CinemaCon in Las Vegas that day. Ariana wore a thematic pink mini dress to the event, honoring her character, Glinda, while Cynthia embraced Elphaba by wearing a bright green fashion piece.

As the two leading ladies took the CinemaCon stage, they held hands and spoke to the crowd about the hard work that went into the upcoming adaptation of the hit Broadway production.

“We both felt such a tremendous responsibility to honor these women and to pour our hearts, our souls, our tears — so many different pairs of lashes,” Ariana said before pointing out that playing Glinda was a “dream role” for her since she saw the show as a kid. “When I was 10 years old, I saw Wicked on Broadway for the first time. I remember it so clearly because that was the instant that I knew I really wanted to play Glinda one day. It became my dream role.”

Ariana and Ethan met in 2022 while filming the upcoming movie. Both were married to their respective spouses at the time — Ariana was with her now-ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, while Ethan was with his estranged wife, Lilly Jay. In July 2023, multiple outlets confirmed that Ariana and Ethan were dating.

By that point, the “Break Free” hitmaker had already split from Dalton earlier that year. They finalized their divorce in October 2023. As for Ethan, he filed for divorce from Lilly the same month that reports surfaced of his relationship with Ariana. As a result, the Broadway actor and the former Victorious actress faced controversy over the timing of their romance.

Shortly after the news broke of Ariana and Ethan’s relationship, Lilly broke her silence on the situation, calling Ariana “not a girl’s girl.”

Ethan and Lilly share a son together and were high school sweethearts. The co-parents have not finalized their divorce yet.