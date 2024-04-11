Gypsy Rose Blanchard Claims She Is ‘Not at Fault’ for Ryan Scott Anderson Divorce in Restraining Order

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has filed a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, shortly after they separated. The pair reportedly had a fight before Gypsy, 32, left and confirmed their breakup. In her restraining order, the Louisiana native is reportedly claiming that she is “not at fault for the dissolution of [their] marriage.”

Additionally, Gypsy is requesting that Ryan pay interim and long-term spousal support because she is “in need,” according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, April 11.

Last week, Gypsy’s friend Nadiya Vizier told the same publication that Gypsy and Ryan had a huge altercation before splitting for good.

“He got in her face and screamed,” Nadiya claimed. “Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn’t — but that happened in the past with her mother [Dee Dee Blanchard]. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary.”

Shortly before that, Gypsy was seen hanging out with her former fiancé, Ken Urker, getting tattoos together and even holding hands. However, Ken claimed on social media that they were just friends and weren’t intimate.

In March, Gypsy took to Facebook to reveal that she and Ryan were “going through a separation” and that she moved back in with her parents.

“I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this [sic],” Gypsy wrote in her message. “I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find who I am.”

Gypsy and Ryan’s split came as a shock to many since the two were openly celebrating their love after Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023. They appeared on TV and spoke highly about their marriage in various interviews. On social media, the then-couple shared sweet comments about one another.

This isn’t the first time that Ryan and Gypsy have broken up. After tying the knot in July 2022 in a jailhouse wedding ceremony, Gypsy wrote a letter to her family about filing an annulment.

“It is with a heavy heart that this morning I made a decision to go ahead and file for annulment and end my marriage with Ryan,” Gypsy’s letter read, per In Touch. “My marriage ends with no fault to either of us. I believe we are just in different places in our lives, and find it too difficult to walk a path together, at this point.”

Following a brief split, Gypsy and Ryan quickly reunited that summer.