Tia Mowry Shares Emotional Message About the ‘Whirlwind Journey’ of Her Divorce

Tia Mowry opened up with a poetic message about her feelings since going through her divorce from Cory Hardrict in an Instagram video on Wednesday, April 3. The clip had her sharing her thoughts about the split and recovery in a voiceover, along with tons of clips of her along the way. “Resilience: the art of bouncing back, stronger than ever,” she wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.

The videos included Tia exercising, reading, posing for photoshoots, vacationing, spending time with loved ones, smiling, and dancing, among other things. She was very candid about how bouncing back from the divorce is a difficult process with lots of emottions. “Recovering from a divorce feels like a whirlwind journey. I found that through the process divorce isn’t a place where we arrive, it’s entering a new chapter of life with many nuances and no one-size-fits-all all handbook,” she said. “One moment you’re relieved, feeling like you’ve conquered something significant, and then suddenly waves of emotions hit you all over again.”

As she continued, she spoke about how she’s tried to be strong for her children through the process and done things to better herself. “It’s a side of divorce that isn’t often discussed, especially when there’s kids involved. You strive to be a role model, teaching them resilience and self-care. You try different things to soothe and release emotional build-up: exercise, journaling your thoughts, meditation, and seeking therapy to cope with the breakup of the dreams you had for the future,” she said. It may sound cliche, but time truly does have a way of soothing pain.”

Tia admitted that she’s sure that with time, she’ll heal and look back on this time more fondly than she feels it now. “Someday, I believe I’ll be able to look back on this time with nothing but warmth and gratitude for the beautiful children brought into my life and the stronger version of myself that emerged from the experience,” she said, sounding like she was tearing up.

At the end of the clip, Tia asked her fans to share their own experiences with divorce to help strengthen one another. “For anyone who is going through this, I would love to hear your experience. Share your story, because there’s power in dialogue. As women, we take our power back by sharing our stories and bringing any deep shame we hold from this experience into the light,” she said. “I love you guys.”

The Seventeen Again star was married to Cory for 14 years. They tied the knot in 2008, but she filed for divorce in 2022. She announced their split with an emotional post on Instagram. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”