Tia Mowry’s Ex Cory Hardrict Denies Cheating On Her Following Divorce News

Tia Mowry, 44, filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Cory Hardrict, 42, on Oct. 4, and he is already shutting down fans’ claims that he cheated. Since the news of their split, many people took to Cory’s latest Instagram post to speculate on the reason behind their divorce. One user wrote, “he cheated on her”, to which he clapped back, “Lies!” The Twitches star and All American: Homecoming actor have called it quits after 14 years of marriage.

His former partner took to her official Instagram on Oct. 4 to share a bittersweet photo to address the split. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Tia’s post began. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

On the day of their split, he shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Story that was seemingly about their divorce. “Acting off of emotions will cost you every time,” the repost read. Cory has not posted an official statement on his account, but he did make it clear he will set the record straight in the comments of his feed.

Despite the online haters, Cory did have many supporters share their thoughts on his Oct. 3 post. One fan commented, “Cory go get your wife,” along with a red heart emoji. Another user chimed in, “Awwww… Sad news. Be the best dad you can be forever.” And many others were devastated by the news, with a separate admirer writing, “GET TIA BACK PLEASEEEEE.”

Cory and Tia share two adorable kids: Cree Hardrict, 11, and Cairo Hardrict, 4. And just three months before the news of their separation, Tia and Cory put on a unified front on Instagram during a trip to Europe. She captioned the video of them holding hands, “Mom & Dad take on Europe! I love traveling the world with you, @coryhardrict.” Sadly, all good things sometimes come to an end.