Tia Mowry & Ex Cory Hardrict Reunite For Christmas With Their Kids After Divorce: Photos

Exes Tia Mowry, 44, and Cory Hardrict, 43, still celebrated Christmas together despite ending their 14-year marriage back in October. The actors reunited on Dec. 25 and took a few family photos with their son Cree Hardrict, 11, and daughter Cairo Hardrict, 4. “Family will ALWAYS be Family. Merry Christmas from our family to yours,” Tia wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. Cory shared the same photos on his own Instagram and simply captioned his post, “Merry Christmas 🎄♥️.”

The Sister, Sister star and her estranged husband seemed to be on good terms in the festive family photoshoot. In the first two photos, Tia and Cory sat next to each other in front of the fireplace while Cairo sat on Tia’s lap and Cree sat on the ground in front of Cory. Tia kissed Cairo’s arms while Cory gave their daughter a sweet kiss on the cheeks, as he wrapped his arms around Cree. Cory and Cairo also took some adorable father-daughter photos together.

Tia filed for divorce from her spouse on October 4 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, according to court documents. Tia confirmed the split on Instagram and told her followers that her decision to end her marriage after over a decade was filled with “sadness.”

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children,” Tia wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

After Tia and Cory’s split, Cory spoke out to shut down accusations that he cheated on the Twitches star. An Instagram user wrote, “he cheated on her”, under one of Cory’s posts, to which he clapped back, “Lies!” Although some fans accused Cory of infidelity, both he and Tia still received an overwhelming amount of support after news of their split broke.

Tia and Cory are now focused on co-parenting their two children, and based on the family photos from Christmas, that seems to be going well for them.