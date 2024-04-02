Kylie Jenner Is Not Pregnant With Timothee Chalamet’s Baby, Despite Daniel Tosh’s Claim

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have a low-profile relationship. As two of the most famous public figures in Hollywood, the 26-year-old reality TV star and the 28-year-old actor typically avoid commenting on their love life, but that hasn’t stopped the public from talking about them. In fact, comedian Daniel Tosh made a wild claim about the couple — that Kylie is pregnant with her and Timmy’s child.

“Here’s something crazy. I went to the grocery store in Malibu, and I was talking to an employee there,” Daniel explained during his most recent “Tosh Show” podcast. “I try to avoid it, but I was talking to this guy, and I said, ‘Why were you guys closed yesterday?’ He goes, ‘Well, I’m not supposed to discuss it, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show, was filming their season finale here yesterday.’ Spoiler alert, this is for the upcoming season of the show. This is the big season finale. This random grocery store person is telling me that they rented out the entire store, shut it down and then, they acted like they were grocery shopping.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s original E! series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, ended in 2021. Their new Hulu show, The Kardashians, currently has four seasons streaming on the platform.

Daniel went on to claim, “This was the scene that apparently happened: Kylie reveals that she’s pregnant again with Timothée’s kid. What a bombshell.”

However, he added that this apparent information he was given “might not be true.”

“I am not verifying anything. This is what an employee at a grocery store in Malibu told me,” Daniel concluded.

Despite the buzz that he initially created with this baseless rumor, multiple outlets have shut down the claim. One source told Daily Mail that Daniel’s statement was “100 percent false.” Kylie is a mother to two children — Stormi and Aire Webster — whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

Kylie and Timmy first sparked dating rumors in early 2023. Neither one has publicly opened up about their romance, but they have been seen out and about together. Earlier this year, the pair attended the Golden Globe Awards together, where they were photographed sitting at a table. That evening, viral social media videos surfaced of them sharing a kiss and holding hands while walking out of the venue.