Jared Leto Reveals He Won’t Attend 2024 Met Gala: ‘I Will Be There in Spirit’

If there’s one thing that fans have grown to expect, it’s that Jared Leto will have an attention-grabbing outfit each year at the Met Gala! The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman’s arrival is always a spectacle, whether he’s wearing something over-the-top or has an eye-popping prop to accompany him. Unfortunately for avid Met Gala watchers though, Jared, 52, will not be attending for the 2024 event.

Jared admitted that he will not be able to attend between commitments for his band 30 Seconds to Mars’ European tour and filming Tron: Ares during an interview with E! News on the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, April 1.

As he broke down his busy upcoming schedule, including being “back on the road” for the first time in five years, Jared was asked if he’d be able to attend the annual fashion event. “I’m not going to be there this year, but I’ll be watching from afar,” he said.

Despite not being able to attend himself, the rocker admitted that he will keep an eye on the amazing looks with some mementos from years past. “I will be there in spirit with my head and my cat, wishing everybody a beautiful night and hoping they raise a lot of money,” he explained.

While it’s a shame that Jared won’t be attending the Costume Institute’s annual benefit, he does sound like he’s having a blast performing with 30 Seconds to Mars. “It’s incredible. It’s literally like the best thing ever,” he told E! “There’s something special happening out there. We’ve been doing this for a long time now, and the audiences have just grown. So much passion at the shows. A lot of excitement. They’re just crazy. The shows have been crazy.”

Even though Jared will be missed on the red carpet for this year’s Met Gala, there are plenty of memorable looks of his to reflect on in his absence. Whether it’s the time he brought a fake severed head as a prop, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, or had a twin join him on the red carpet, there are plenty of amazing appearances to look back on.