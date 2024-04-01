Dean McDermott Addresses Tori Spelling’s Divorce Filing in New Statement

Dean McDermott broke his silence on his divorce from estranged wife Tori Spelling. The 57-year-old actor’s comment came hours after the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, discussed her and Dean’s marriage on her “Misspelling” podcast.

“Tori and I are good,” Dean said in a video published by Daily Mail on Monday, April 1. While answering a videographer’s question about him and Tori, the Canada native added that their divorce was a “long time coming” before getting into his car and driving away.

Just hours beforehand, Tori was seen calling Dean on her podcast to let him know she had officially filed for divorce from him. He didn’t answer her call, so Tori left a voicemail asking Dean to call her, adding that it was “important.” Dean called her back a few minutes later while she was still on the air, prompting Tori to explained what had happened.

Tori telling Dean she filed for divorce in real time via phone call live on the very first episode of her new podcast is a very Tori Spelling move 10/10 Hollywood It Girl move pic.twitter.com/ouXUaKM0JM — Jay Reyna (@JayReyna) April 1, 2024

“I hate to do this to you while you’re in the middle of you’re going to work and everything. They’ve done it,” Tori explained to Dean on the phone. “It’s just the formality. It’s like a one sheet you check off and next you’ll have to sign it. You have a lawyer? Wait, it’s going to be spun what way, that I had enough of you? What do you mean?”

Tori was then heard saying, “If it’s about that, ‘Who files first, the other person’s wrong,’ I feel like I deserve to file first then. Well, I mean you basically put it all out there with Daily Mail, like you said, everything that you’ve done to me over the years. So, I think it would make perfect sense that it’s followed up that I would file. Those are things I would never have divulged to anybody, and you did.”

Tori was referring to Dean’s interview with the outlet last year, in which he talked about his mistakes as a husband. Despite the uncomfortable phone call, Tori pointed out on her podcast that their marriage “shouldn’t have made it 18 years.”

“I think he would say the same thing if he and I had a real heart to heart,” she added. “It would’ve been over a lot sooner.”

The couple got married in 2006 and share children Beau, Finn, Hattie, Stella and Liam. In June 2023, Dean announced via Instagram that he and Tori had split. He then quickly deleted the post later that day. However, the estranged spouses had moved on with different partners, as Dean was spotted with Lily Calo and Tori was seen kissing Ryan Cramer in late 2023.