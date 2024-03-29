Beyonce Shows Off Her Lasso Skills in Open Leather Pants for ‘Cowboy Carter’ Photo Shoot

Beyoncé has been teasing the Beyhive with cowgirl-themed outfits in the weeks leading up to the release of Cowboy Carter. Now that it’s here, the 42-year-old Grammy Award winner isn’t slowing down her fashion game. She posed for the latest cover of W magazine, and the photo shoot paints the perfect picture of a western movie.

Queen Bey graced the cover of the publication wearing an oversized feathered coat and a cream cowgirl hat. In another shot, she posed in a black leather poncho, wearing her blonde hair in long braids and accessorizing with a black cowgirl hat. A third image featured the “Texas Hold Em'” artist lassoing, wearing open brown leather pants, a matching belt and cowgirl hat and a white tank top.

Based on the background of the snapshots, she posed for the photo shoot on a ranch.

After several weeks of anticipation, Cowboy Carter has finally been released. The album features duets with Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone, in addition to covers including “Jolene” and The Beatles’ “Blackbird.”

Ten days before releasing the new music, Bey opened up about the inspiration behind the country-themed album. She penned a lengthy Instagram post on March 19, including the album cover art, which features her riding a white horse and holding the American flag.

“This album has been over five years in the making,” the “If I Were a Boy” hitmaker explained in her caption. “It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed … and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

Bey also pointed out that the “criticisms [she] faced” when she “first entered this genre forced [her] to propel past the limitations that were put on [her].”

“Act II is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work,” Bey continued. “I focused on this album as a continuation of RENAISSANCE … I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop. This ain’t a country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album.”