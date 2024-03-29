Beyonce Remixes Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ & Sings With Miley Cyrus for ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album

Beyoncé pulled out all the stops for her latest album, Cowboy Carter! The 42-year-old music superstar sang brand-new covers of songs, and she even put a spin on Dolly Parton‘s hit single, “Jolene.” If that wasn’t enough for fans, Bey collaborated with Miley Cyrus on the album, which was released on Friday, March 29.

“Hey, Miss Honey B, it’s Dolly P,” Dolly, 78, sings in her interlude, before referring to “Becky” from Bey’s Lemonade era. “You know, that hussy with the good hair you sang about reminded me of someone I knew back when. Except she has flaming locks of auburn hair. Bless her heart. Just a hair of a different color, but it hurts just the same.”

Apart from the famous country music songstress, Bey duets with Miley, 31, on the song “II Most Wanted.”

“I’ll be your shotgun rider ’til the day I die / Smoke out the window, flyin’ down the 405,” the “Used to Be Young” artist and the “Texas Hold ‘Em” hitmaker sing in the chorus of their new track. “I’ll be your backseat baby, drivin’ you crazy / Anytime you like (Woah) / I’ll be your shotgun rider ’til the day I / ‘Til the day I die.”

Following the release of their collab, Miley shared an Instagram post that day, thanking Bey.

II MOST WANTED – BEYONCÉ ft MILEY CYRUS out at midnight 👀 pic.twitter.com/c2i0VMkqj9 — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) March 28, 2024

“I’ve loved Beyoncé since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her,” Miley captioned her post, which featured the cover of Cowboy Carter. “My admiration runs so much deeper now that I’ve created along side of her. Thank you, Beyoncé. You’re everything & more. Love you. To everyone who spent time making this song so special thank you from the bottom of my heart. Sincerely , Miley.”

Aside from Dolly and Miley, Queen Bey also invited Post Malone to sing with her on their collab, “Levii’s Jeans.” The Grammy Award winner even covered The Beatles’ single “Blackbird” from the band’s White Album. Vocalist Paul McCartney wrote the song about the deep racism that swept through the south throughout the 1960s.

Less than two weeks ago, Bey penned a lengthy Instagram caption to explain what inspired her to write a country-themed album.

“This album has been over five years in the making,” she revealed. “It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed … and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”