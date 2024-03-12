Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Reportedly Attend Madonna’s Oscars After-Party

From Singapore to L.A., Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are proving that they’re the ultimate jet-setters. The 34-year-old pop star and the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player were reportedly seen attending Madonna‘s Oscars after-party, held at talent manager Guy Oseary‘s home in the Hollywood Hills.

The March 10 soiree had an extensive guest list, according to E!. In addition to Taylor and Travis, Jennifer Lawrence, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, Lily Gladstone, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler, Leonardo DiCaprio and Miles Teller attended the annual event. The outlet reported that the celebration prohibits social media usage.

Taylor and Travis did not attend the Academy Awards, but most celebrities who attend Oscars after-parties don’t need an invite to the awards show to celebrate. The A-list pair had just returned from Singapore, where Taylor closed out her last Eras Tour show on March 9.

Taylor and Travis made sure to spend some time together in between her back-to-back concerts last week. They were spotted by Swifties at a local mall, per PEOPLE. Her next performance will take place in Paris on May 9.

Last month, the Super Bowl champ flew to Sydney, Australia, to see the “Karma” artist perform. No matter where they are, it seems the happy couple will do whatever it takes to spend quality time together and support each other’s careers.

Travis Kelce dancing to Taylor Swift in Singapore pic.twitter.com/fRvnvbn3RK — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) March 8, 2024

Taylor and Travis started dating over the summer of 2023. However, they didn’t go public with their romance until September of that year. That month, the Grammy Award-winning artist was spotted attending her first Chiefs game of the season, which ended up being one of many. Later that year, Travis traveled to South America to cheer on his girlfriend amid her international Eras Tour.

During her December 2023 TIME “Person of the Year” interview, Taylor explained how she and her boyfriend balance their relationship with their careers.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she pointed out. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”