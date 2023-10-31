Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s Relationship Timeline: From Working Together to Their Engagement

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz fell in love after working together in 2021. Now, nearly three years later, the couple got engaged! Keep reading to get a full rundown of Channing and Zoë’s full relationship timeline.

January 2021

The Magic Mike actor and the Batman actress first met in January 2021 while working on the set of Pussy Island. However, they were only friends at the time and didn’t start dating until later that year.

August 2021

The pair made their first public appearances together, enjoying a bike ride in New York City and going on a coffee date.

February 2022

Channing spoke to Variety about previously working with Zoë, calling her a “perfectionist in the best possible way.” Later that month, the Divergent franchise actress sat down with Elle to explain why she chose to cast the Vow actor in a dark role for their film, Pussy Island.

“Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I’m like, ‘I think he’s a feminist,’” she said. “You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary. And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that.”

At the end of February, Channing attended the premiere of The Batman to support her, as Zoë’s former stepdad, Jason Momoa, shared a picture of him and Channing to Instagram.

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO,” Jason captioned his post at the time

August 2022

Zoë opened up again about working with Channing on their film during an interview with the Wall Street Journal, noting that they were “compatible” while working “creatively”

“I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way,” the Big Little Lies alum explained. “I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn’t afraid of exploring that darkness because he knows he’s not that. That’s why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right. … I think that’s exciting to watch someone who’s mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that.”

Later that month, the duo celebrated their first anniversary by jetting off to Italy together.

November 2022

While speaking with GQ, Zoë revealed how she fell in love with Channing, calling him a “wonderful human.”

“He makes me laugh, and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” she pointed out. “We love to watch a film and break it down, and talk about it and challenge each other.”

The Los Angeles native also called the Dear John actor her “protector” while working on the set of their movie.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector, and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she said. “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

January 2023

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Channing admitted to following several fan accounts dedicated to Zoë, joking that he has “no chill” and adding, “I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn’t know anyone would know.”

October 2023

Though neither Channing nor Zoë has publicly confirmed the news, PEOPLE reported that they got engaged.