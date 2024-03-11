Emma Stone & Husband Dave McCary Seal Her Oscars Win With a Kiss in Rare PDA Photo

Emma Stone had her biggest fan by her side at the Oscars last night: her husband, Dave McCary. The low-key pair normally keep their relationship out of the public eye, but they were spotted sealing her Academy Award win with a kiss following the Sunday, March 10, ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

During her acceptance speech, Emma, 35, thanked Dave, 38, and also gushed over their daughter, Louise.

“I really just want to thank my family — my mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave. I love you so much,” she said. “And most importantly, my daughter, who’s going to be 3 in three days, who has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl, so thank you so much.”

Dave — who served as a segment director on Saturday Night Live in the past — accompanied Emma to Vanity Fair‘s Oscars Party later that night, where she was seen wearing a silver sheer ensemble. The pair have been married since 2020.

The Poor Things actress was visibly shocked when her name was announced. After walking on stage to accept her statuette, Emma hilariously pointed out that the back of her mint green gown had apparently ripped.

“My dress is broken. I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken,'” the two-time Oscar winner quipped, referring to her former La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling‘s Barbie performance at the event. Emma even got to sing for a moment with Ryan, 43, as he briefly offered her the microphone to join in with him.

Throughout her gracious speech, Emma expressed her admiration for the other nominees in the category: Lily Gladstone, Annette Bening, Carey Mulligan and Sandra Hüller.

“The women on the stage — you are all incredible, and the women in this category: Sandra, Annette, Carey, Lily, I share this with you,” Emma said while looking at her fellow nominees. “I am in awe of you, and it has been such an honor to do all of this together. I hope we get to keep doing more together.”

Emma also pointed out that the Poor Things director advised her, “‘Please take yourself out of it,’ and he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies, is all of us together. And I am so deeply honored to share this with every cast member, with every crew member, with every single person who poured their love and their care and their brilliance into the making of this film.”