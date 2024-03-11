Oscars 2024 Highlights: Photos of the Night’s Biggest Moments

Leave it to Jimmy Kimmel to bring as much comedy as he can to the Oscars! Thanks to the host — and the presenters — viewers had a lot of laughs throughout the show. Aside from the comical quips, there were quite a few iconic moments as well, from acceptance speeches to epic onstage performances from the likes of Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Becky G and Ryan Gosling. However, the Academy Awards wouldn’t be the same without a few emotional and impactful acceptance speeches from actors, filmmakers, writers and other artists.

See all of the highlights from this year’s Academy Awards, below!

John Cena Stripping

WTF IS JOHN CENA DOING ??!? pic.twitter.com/j098cHFBKO — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) March 11, 2024

While holding the envelope for Costume Designer to cover his midsection, John Cena appeared on stage completely stripped. Jimmy, of course, was in on the fun, as he and John performed a convincing banter about his obvious discomfort walking on stage nude.

Emily Blunt & Ryan Gosling’s ‘Argument’

While serving as presenters for the night, Ryan and Emily Blunt had a playful spat about their films Barbie and Oppenheimer‘s 2023 success, which led to the viral “Barbenheimer” movement. The fellow actors even made some funny digs at one another’s movie, eliciting laughs from the whole room.

Da’Vine Joy’s Heartfelt Speech

While accepting the award for Actress in a Supporting Role, the Holdovers star grew emotional while looking back on her journey as an actor.

Kate McKinnon’s Joke About Sending Steven Spielberg Nudes

While Kate joked about who she’s been sending her “tasteful nudes” to, the cameras cut to filmmaker Steven Spielberg‘s face as he pointed to himself.

Mstyslav Chernov’s Powerful Speech About Ukraine

As he accepted the award for Best Documentary Feature for 20 Days in Mariupol, director Mstyslav Chernov delivered a powerful speech about the current Russian invasion on Ukraine.

“I wish to be able to exchange this for Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities,” the filmmaker said. “I wish to give all the recognition to Russia not killing tens of thousands of my fellow Ukrainians. I wish for them to release all the hostages, all the soldiers who are protecting the land, all the civilians who are now in their jails. But I cannot change the history. I cannot change the past.”

The Kens Reuniting for ‘I’m Just Ken’

Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera singing ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bY0LWOZrma — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024

Ryan’s “I’m Just Ken” performance was nothing short of epic. The Barbie star began the number by sitting behind co-star Margot Robbie, then approaching the stage in his sparkling pink suit. The audience saw the stage come to life with the other Kens from the film dance, including Simu Liu. As Ryan revisited the crowd, he gave the mic to Margot, America Ferrera and Greta Gerwig to join in, showing the cast’s solidarity and support for each other.

Emma Stone’s Ripped Dress

"My dress is broken. I'm pretty sure it happened during 'I'm Just Ken.'" Emma Stone has a hilarious start to her Oscars acceptance speech for Best Actress for "Poor Things."#Oscars#Oscars2024https://t.co/i3EbIDjl0l pic.twitter.com/HR3DCcfPwP — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 11, 2024

As she approached the stage to accept the award for Actress in a Leading Role, Emma Stone realized the back of her mint green dress had apparently ripped. Before closing out her emotional speech, she jokingly asked the audience not to look at the back of her gown.

“My dress is broken. I’m pretty sure it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken,'” she quipped.