Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Revisit Same Wedding Chapel They Were Married in 28 Years Ago: Photos

Kelly Ripa, 53, and Mark Consuelos, 52, visited the same wedding chapel they were married in 28 years ago and snapped a sweet and loving photo to remember the occasion. The Live with Kelly and Mark cohosts took to Instagram to share a photo from their wedding day at the Chapel of the Bells and a photo from this week, when they happily revisited the location and recreated the moment. They were both standing and facing each other while smiling and holding onto each other, in both snapshots.

“Viva Las Vegas ✨ Then ➡️ Now,” the caption for the epic post read. Once the post went public, it received a lot of compliments. “Congratulations…Hollywood magic miracle,” one fan wrote, while another wrote, “They beat all the odds and have nothing but love and respect for each other!!!!! Beautiful family; wonderful life!”

Kelly and Mark’s visit to the chapel was part of a segment on their talk show and they talked about what it was like to go back to the place they first said “I do” to each other at 25 years old. “I started getting sweaty,” Mark joked while opening up about getting emotional when they first approached the venue. “We were 25-year-olds. Our son [Michael] is 26. It doesn’t make any sense. In a city where people roll the dice every day here, this is one of the safest bets I’ve made.”

While Kelly and Mark, who are both ordained ministers, were at the chapel, they offered to marry one of the eager couples waiting to walk down the aisle. They shared clips of the memorable moment, including photos and video of them happily posing outside the lit-up chapel, in a separate Instagram post, which was set to Elvis Presley‘s song “Viva Las Vegas,” and congratulated the newlyweds in the caption.

“Congratulations to Mr. And Mrs. Santiago! It was an honor to officiate your wedded bliss! Another Chapel Of the Bells love story begins ♥️💕💒,” the caption read.