Fans Speculate Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Pregnant After Husband Ryan Shares Photo of ‘Little Family’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, might be pregnant with her first child. Gypsy’s husband Ryan Scott Anderson sparked speculation that the couple is having a baby with a cryptic Instagram post that he shared on February 27. The photo showed Ryan resting his hand on Gypsy’s stomach as they seemingly laid in bed next to their dog. “Me and my little family cuddling together ❤️ @gypsyrose_a_blanchard,” Ryan captioned the post.

Immediately, fans took to the comments section to speculate that Gypsy is expecting a baby two months after she was released from prison for her involvement in her mother Dee Dee Blanchard‘s murder.

“IS SHE PREGNANT?” one fan said in the comments. “Oh my god u are pregnant u got down straught to buisness fr 😭,” another fan wrote. More of Gypsy’s followers that took Ryan’s post to mean she’s pregnant mentioned how she said their sex is fire in early January. Amidst the speculation, Gypsy and Ryan have yet to confirm if they’re expecting their first baby together.

As fans know, Gypsy spent eight years behind bars and was released on December 28, 2023. Back in 2015, Gypsy’s then-boyfriend, Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn, murdered her mother. Nick was sentenced to life behind bars, while Gypsy, who gave Nick the duct tape and a knife to carry out the murder, received a ten-year prison sentence. The year before she was released, Gypsy married Ryan in a small prison ceremony at Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center. The couple met in 2020 after Ryan sent her a letter and started visiting her in prison.

In an interview with PEOPLE published the day after Gypsy’s release, the 32-year-old revealed that she was ready to have kids with Ryan.

“We’re in love,” Gypsy said. “It’s hard because I’m going into a new life and I’m newly married, and I’m going to have kids one day, and I’m going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy’s side isn’t around. And that’s going to be a really hard conversation.” Gypsy, who was subject to abuse at the hands of her mother, who had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, said she’ll never treat her kids the way Dee Dee treated her.

“Whenever someone says, ‘Do you think that because of what you went through, you’re going to do that to your kids?’ I say, ‘You know what? Absolutely not,’ ” Gypsy said. “I have learned what not to do. I have no concerns about my parenting when it comes to that.”