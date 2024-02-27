Drew Barrymore Reveals How Her ‘Playboy’ Past Came Up in Conversation With Her Daughter: Watch

Drew Barrymore says her daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, don’t take kindly to being told they can’t wear a crop top. “My daughter wants to wear a crop top,” Drew explained during Tuesday’s episode of her eponymous show, without revealing if the discussion occurred with Olive or Frankie. “I’ll say ‘no,’ and she’ll go, ‘You were on the cover of Playboy.'”

Drew, 49, shares her two girls with ex Will Kopelman, and she was discussing open communication with children with her high-profile guest, Christina Aguilera, during The Drew Barrymore Show on February 27. “I love that she said that, though,” the “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker said as the duo sat down for a chat in Las Vegas. “Well, I knew it was coming the day I wore chaps. I’m like, ‘One day, I know I’m going to be like…’ Because my daughter wants to wear a crop top, too. And I’m just like, ‘Can we just pull it down?’ I see myself doing that.”

Christina, 43, shares son Max, 16, with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman and daughter Summer, 9, with her longtime fiancé Matthew Rutler. And whether it’s Playboy or wearing sexy chaps, Christina emphasized that self-expression can be “empowering.”

“Even when you take it back to chaps or even you on Playboy, we were expressing ourselves and how we felt was best for us I think at the time,” she told the Scream actress. “And that was empowering. We didn’t do it for someone else. And then there’s so many labels and judgments saying like, ‘Oh, you’re doing it for a guy.’ No, you’re making it about that narrative in your own head.” Drew agreed. Recalling her steamy 1995 Playboy cover, she admitted, “I loved every minute of it.”

Christina continued, “It’s empowering being a female and embracing your body and everything that makes you feel good or womanly,” she said. “However that is for yourself to be able to embrace that.”