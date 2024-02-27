‘Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo, 52, Claims She’s Paid Off Mortgage Debt With Money She Made on OnlyFans

Drea de Matteo, 52, is one of the many celebrities who have joined OnlyFans in recent years. After joining the subscription-based social media site in 2023, Drea quickly realized how lucrative the decision was. The Desperate Housewives alum recently opened up about her OnlyFans account during a February 27 interview with the Daily Mail and revealed that it “saved” her family.

“It saved us,” Drea told the outlet in the new interview. “OnlyFans saved my life, 100 percent. I can’t believe I’m saying that, but it really did save us.” The actress, who is also known for her work on The Sopranos, also claimed that when she joined the website she only had $10 in the bank. “Anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it,” the 52-year-old quipped. “I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids.”

Not only did Drea’s new online career pay for her mortgage, but it also helped fund her new business. “It saved my home of many years that was very important to us,” the proud mom explained. “And beyond all that, it has given me enough money to start up and finance ULTRAFREE.” Furthermore, the New York native revealed that she was dealing with other family matters along with the foreclosure of her home.

“They put me into foreclosure and my house had flooded, so I was trying to sell the house quickly,” Drea told the tabloid. “I wanted to try and sell it before they took it. At the same time, I lost my mom, and my other mom, who has dementia, had run out of money for her caregiver. I didn’t know which way was up.” After the blonde bombshell began sharing sexy photos online, she was able to payoff the debt in minutes. “I was like, holy s***. In five minutes, I was able to pay back compass real estate who kept the sale of my house,” she said.

Although Drea was initially reluctant to join OnlyFans, she now enjoys it. “It feels good to see those photos,” she gushed. “They might be touched up here and there but the truth is they videotape me going live when we do the photoshoot so fans can see the photo shoot happening in real time. For the most part I look good.” Drea shares two children with her ex, Shooter Jennings, including Alabama Gypsyrose, 16, and her son, Waylon, 12.

This isn’t the first time that Drea has opened up about using the platform to make money either, as she spoke about it during an interview with Fox News Digital in September 2023. “I know some people have said some nasty things about me having joined OnlyFans,” Drea said at the time. “But, you know, the way we see it in this house is mommy’s a warrior, not accepting defeat.”